As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price Declined, Security National Trust Co Lowered Holding; As Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Value Rose, Holder Mount Lucas Management LP Lowered Its Position by $2.95 Million

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $176.15. About 426,458 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B

Mount Lucas Management Lp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 50.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mount Lucas Management Lp sold 22,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 22,067 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 44,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mount Lucas Management Lp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $164.42. About 151,453 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 20/03/2018 – ISO Claims Partners Integrates Premonition Data and Analytics to Improve Claim Litigation Outcomes; 11/04/2018 – Verisk 3E Unlocks World’s Most Comprehensive and Up-to-Date Database of Safety Data Sheets; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – REG-Verisk Announces Operating Segment Change Effective for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 16/04/2018 – VERISK GROUP PRESIDENT NANA BANERJEE TO RESIGN APRIL 22; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 3,823 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 1.07 million were reported by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc. Coldstream Inc holds 0.03% or 1,868 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.02% or 462 shares in its portfolio. Enterprise Finance Corporation holds 5,412 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D has 1.94% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Live Your Vision has invested 0.07% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fjarde Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 82,538 shares. Monarch Capital Mngmt Inc owns 4,172 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 48,049 shares. Gam Holdings Ag invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.11% or 226,406 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp owns 165,179 shares.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Norfolk Southern Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $726.99M for 15.96 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,345 shares to 21,830 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Ma (NYSE:IBM) by 2,286 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Mount Lucas Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $604.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Technology Select Sect Spdr (XLK) by 163,144 shares to 164,994 shares, valued at $12.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comm Serv Select Sector Spdr by 237,267 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,681 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Mortgage Real Estate.

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.08 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $183.13M for 36.70 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Verisk Analytics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Root Insurance Company Joins the Verisk Data Exchange – GlobeNewswire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Verisk (VRSK) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Insurancenewsnet.com‘s news article titled: “Insurance Services Office, Intterra, Western Fire Chiefs Association Form Partnership to Help Understand Wildfire Risk – Insurance News Net” with publication date: August 09, 2019.