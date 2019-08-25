As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price Declined, Security National Trust Co Has Decreased Position by $319,022; As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Market Value Rose, Sandler Capital Management Lowered Position by $16.94 Million

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 27.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 194,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 521,276 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.46 million, down from 716,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.14% or $7.17 during the last trading session, reaching $93.18. About 5.04M shares traded or 161.14% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $169.28. About 1.82M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,345 shares to 21,830 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (EEM).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.33 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset has 0.19% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). M&T Financial Bank accumulated 187,405 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Sandy Spring Savings Bank has 0.53% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Barrett Asset Lc holds 0.01% or 550 shares. Cypress Cap Gp has 0.07% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cadinha Co Limited, Hawaii-based fund reported 2,101 shares. 1.10 million were accumulated by Ameriprise Fincl. New Vernon Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 1.26% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 28,449 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Goldman Sachs Gru has 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 24,916 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Curbstone Fincl Management holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,700 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 19,599 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 315,938 shares. Adage Capital Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 92,600 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Co has invested 0.23% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Castleark Ltd Llc stated it has 6,890 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company has 0.28% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Natixis holds 0.07% or 120,449 shares. Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 5,171 shares. Synovus Financial stated it has 0.02% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Life Ins has invested 0.28% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). New York-based Natl Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.04% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 25 are held by Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Jane Street Group Limited Com has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 16,238 shares.