As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price Declined, Palestra Capital Management Boosted Stake by $39.74 Million; American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Position Held by Cibc World Markets Inc

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 213,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 841,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.26 million, up from 627,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.47. About 1.22M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 73.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 23,201 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 54,938 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73 million, up from 31,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $126.89. About 592,041 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 30/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: West Virginia American Water seeks rate increase; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 19/03/2018 – New Jersey American Water Reminds Customers That Each Drop Adds Up During Fix a Leak Week; 18/05/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER BUYS SUNDALE UTILITIES,; 23/03/2018 – Company Profile for Kentucky American Water; 30/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER IN PACT TO BUY EXETER TOWNSHIP WASTEWATER

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “North American Rail Volumes Continue Downward Trend – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “CSX Stock Will Likely Continue to Fall Amid Economic Uncertainty – Investorplace.com” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 1.10M shares to 2.32M shares, valued at $160.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 454,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 16,193 shares to 44,501 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sun Life Finl Inc (Call) (NYSE:SLF) by 7.45 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “15 Top Defensive Stocks for the Next Recession at Sky-High Valuations – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Water Names Mike Doran President of Pennsylvania American Water and Senior Vice President of its Mid-Atlantic Division – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) CEO Susan Story on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.