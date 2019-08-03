As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price Declined, Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Lowered Its Holding by $1.06 Million; As Vermilion Energy (VET) Shares Declined, Sir Capital Management LP Has Lifted Position by $1.61 Million

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora sold 5,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 17,326 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 23,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $182.02. About 2.51M shares traded or 48.41% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge

Sir Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp bought 67,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The hedge fund held 240,400 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 173,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 849,836 shares traded or 62.80% up from the average. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 27/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Reports Voting Results of Election of Directors; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY – ON DEAL CLOSING, ALSO INTEND TO ELIMINATE 2% DISCOUNT REGARDING DIVIDEND REINVESTMENT PLAN, BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 DIVIDEND; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Maintains Roughly Same Unused Credit Capacity as Before Acquisition; 27/04/2018 – Illinois.gov: Governor Rauner Requests SBA Assistance for Iroquois, Kankakee and Vermilion Counties for February Floods; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY: VALUE INCL. NET DEBT ASSUMPTION,COST PAYMENTS; 26/04/2018 – SPARTAN IS AUTHORIZED TO HOLD SPECIAL MTG ON VERMILION DEAL; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy: Credit Facility Extended to May 31, 2022; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION GETS EXTENSION OF REVOLVING CREDIT LINE

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $279.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 3,969 shares to 18,450 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in America Movil Sa De Sv Sponsored Adr (NYSE:AMX) by 24,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,522 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Chopped CSX Outlook Weighs on All Railroad Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Commentary: The Future Of Railway-Hauled Scrap Metals – Benzinga” published on July 08, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern Corp. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 12,124 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Piedmont Inc accumulated 48,518 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers accumulated 2,900 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking holds 215,005 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company has 250,142 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca reported 64,219 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A Ny invested in 0.41% or 11,948 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt holds 7,327 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 101,890 shares stake. First Republic Invest Management holds 0.06% or 66,000 shares in its portfolio. Cipher Capital LP holds 18,020 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Burns J W Ny holds 1.49% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 32,590 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc holds 0.17% or 13,794 shares in its portfolio. Tirschwell & Loewy reported 2,000 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.49 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $851,668 activity. 519 Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares with value of $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546 worth of stock.

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “2 Stocks Going Downhill Fast – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Top Stocks for August 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 65,073 shares to 23,927 shares, valued at $903,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) by 40,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,200 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).