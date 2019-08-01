As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Position by $165.96 Million; As Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Share Value Rose, Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Increased Its Stake by $34.31 Million

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 32.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 892,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339.42M, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $187.31. About 1.55M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Findlay Park Partners Llp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp bought 451,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 1.99M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.25 million, up from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $88.03. About 1.58M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 07/05/2018 – NYSE Owner ICE Is Said to Be Working on Bitcoin Trading Platform; 26/04/2018 – ICE Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – NYSE, Spotify’s market debut, and the Swiss miss; 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – DAILY TRADING LIMIT FOR ALL COTTON NO. 2 FUTURES CONTRACT DELIVERY MONTHS WILL REVERT TO 3 CENTS PER POUND (300 POINTS) ABOVE AND BELOW THE PRIOR DAY SETTLEMENT PRICE; 25/04/2018 – ICE Benchmark Administration Publishes Report Outlining Evolution of ICE LIBOR and Transition to the Waterfall Methodology; 30/03/2018 – NYSE IN TALKS TO BUY CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE- WSJ, CITING; 03/05/2018 – Exchange operator ICE’s profit falls 7.8 pct; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE APRIL BRENT ADV UP 5% Y/Y

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rosenbaum Jay D has invested 1.15% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Moreover, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 3,610 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 4,400 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt stated it has 40,301 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Communication reported 0.01% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Financial Counselors Inc holds 30,496 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Miles Inc has 22,797 shares for 1.51% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% or 314,989 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 1,639 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cibc World Mkts Inc holds 13,565 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Canandaigua Natl Bank And stated it has 7,384 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 33,236 shares. Country Bancorporation reported 2,000 shares. Creative Planning invested in 14,589 shares or 0% of the stock. Arrow Corp reported 0.92% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $10.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares Inc (NYSE:PB) by 489,264 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $162.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 100,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,471 shares, and cut its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 16.97 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 4,761 shares.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82 billion and $5.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.46M shares to 4.13M shares, valued at $516.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 147,493 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valley Natl Advisers owns 3,645 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth stated it has 5,695 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Fin Advisory Ser Inc invested in 0.06% or 1,775 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 142,600 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability Corp has 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Maryland-based Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Stevens Cap Lp reported 45,543 shares stake. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Zwj Investment Counsel reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 765,297 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Fca Tx invested in 0.22% or 3,000 shares. Brinker Capital owns 13,183 shares. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 1,386 shares. Focused Wealth Management owns 0.08% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,447 shares. City Holdings Communication, a West Virginia-based fund reported 10,641 shares.