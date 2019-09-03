As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Price Declined, Bank Of New York Mellon Lowered Holding by $12.52 Million; Motco Trimmed Its Teledyne Technologies (TDY) Position by $355,500; Stock Price Rose

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp sold 67,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397.35 million, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $170.24. About 737,315 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee

Motco decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) by 30.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 3,386 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 4,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Teledyne Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $308.3. About 122,200 shares traded. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has risen 34.70% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical TDY News: 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the Industry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 03/05/2018 – Teledyne 1Q EPS $1.81; 22/05/2018 – Teledyne Brown Engineering Awarded Large Business Subcontractor of the Year; 08/05/2018 – Teledyne LeCroy’s WavePro HD Oscilloscopes Capture Every Detail; 13/03/2018 – Teledyne Awarded Extension to the Intl Space Station Mission Ops and Integration Services Contract; 25/04/2018 – COO Al Pichelli Assumes Title of Teledyne’s President; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE GETS EXTENSION TO INTL SPACE STATION MISSION CONTRACT; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne e2v Releases the lndustry’s First CBRAM® for Space; 13/03/2018 – TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNIT AWARDED AN EXTENSION TO ITS MISSION OPERATIONS AND INTEGRATION SERVICE CONTRACT FROM NASA; 03/04/2018 – LiCo Energy Accelerates Payments and Amends Option Agreement (Teledyne Property)

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $720.32 million for 15.42 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.55 earnings per share, up 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. TDY’s profit will be $92.77M for 30.23 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual earnings per share reported by Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

