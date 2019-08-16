As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Declined, Neville Rodie & Shaw Cut by $602,640 Its Stake; Mckinley Capital Management Has Decreased Boeing Co (BA) Position as Market Value Declined

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 76.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 13,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 4,295 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64 million, down from 17,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $329.51. About 2.24 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – Airgas Recognized by Boeing with “Supplier of the Year” Award; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 20/03/2018 – BOEING’S TINSETH: STILL WORK TO DO TO CLOSE NMA BUSINESS CASE; 30/05/2018 – DELTA HOPES TO BE EARLY LAUNCH CUSTOMER FOR BOEING NMA AIRCRAFT; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 09/03/2018 – Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg said that the company was “making progress” in talks with Brazilian aerospace company Embraer; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s China Facility Will Complete Some 737 Jets; 21/03/2018 – Boeing: Airplane Will Go Into Service With Thai Lion Air; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Seen Dodging Real Pain From China Warning Shot on Tariffs

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 86,181 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.11M, down from 89,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $173.47. About 630,127 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 3,710 shares to 176,388 shares, valued at $15.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 3,073 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Sfe Invest Counsel has invested 1.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Windsor Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peapack Gladstone Fin stated it has 63,632 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Services Grp accumulated 0.42% or 1.11 million shares. Boston Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.14% or 7,173 shares. 61,709 are owned by Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. Accuvest Advisors has 0.19% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Accredited Invsts holds 0.12% or 1,575 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Delaware invested in 4,295 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Van Eck Assocs invested in 0.02% or 10,688 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division has 0.7% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hollencrest Cap Mngmt stated it has 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Regal Advsr Limited Liability owns 2,383 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Daiwa holds 0.16% or 48,088 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.18 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Freedom 2025 Fund (FFTWX) by 23,426 shares to 121,050 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 24,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.71 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

