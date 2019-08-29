As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Declined, Impala Asset Management Has Decreased Holding by $93.07 Million; Impala Asset Management Has Decreased Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Holding by $93.07 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 46.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 500,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 585,367 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.40 million, down from 1.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $174.55. About 273,031 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 46.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 500,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 585,367 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.40M, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $174.49. About 273,131 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern’s Net Profit Rises Despite Declining Volumes – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Corp.: Buying Opportunities After Macro Weakness – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp accumulated 3,650 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth Management reported 2,650 shares. Park National Oh holds 0.13% or 12,676 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company owns 113 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Allstate accumulated 0.13% or 26,627 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Csu Producer Resources reported 16.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 13,931 are owned by Fayez Sarofim &. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 123,483 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 967 shares. Dubuque Bancorporation And Company owns 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 813 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa has invested 0.81% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Mason Street Ltd accumulated 38,156 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 626,233 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $24.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unifi Inc (NYSE:UFI) by 69,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.02M for 15.81 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “OmniTRAX Acquires Shortline Railroad Assets In Northern Ohio – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 12.86M shares. Duncker Streett And invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 2,011 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Blue Financial Cap Inc has 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Riverhead Cap Management Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 10,693 shares. The Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Mngmt has invested 0.41% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Patten Patten Incorporated Tn has 22,829 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Counselors invested in 4,644 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers accumulated 1.25% or 11,593 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Company has 0.22% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Dearborn Prtnrs invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). City Company holds 0.56% or 10,641 shares. Yhb Invest Advsr, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,361 shares. Burney holds 0.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 9,423 shares. Albert D Mason invested in 10,585 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 15.81 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.