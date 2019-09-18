As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Declined, Holder Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Its Holding by $114.09 Million; As Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Share Value Declined, Opus Capital Group Cut Its Position

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 573,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.74 million, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $180.5. About 679,252 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Opus Capital Group Llc decreased its stake in Evolution Petroleum (EPM) by 83.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc sold 97,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The institutional investor held 19,923 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $142,000, down from 117,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.42% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 188,660 shares traded or 28.83% up from the average. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP; 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Invest owns 0.24% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 43,383 shares. Shoker Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 0.63% or 4,308 shares in its portfolio. Cap Advsrs Ltd Ltd Liability holds 462 shares. Moreover, Private Trust Communications Na has 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,832 shares. Da Davidson And stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Prudential Pcl holds 1,363 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 0.01% or 151 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited invested in 15 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd holds 150 shares. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Ltd reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt owns 1,443 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 9,634 shares. Moreover, South State Corporation has 0.08% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,645 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement reported 1,588 shares. Maryland-based Rothschild Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.27% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Rail Volumes Still Sluggish – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 3,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $27.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 340,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 16.35 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.