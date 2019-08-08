As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Declined, Holder Security National Trust Co Has Trimmed by $319,022 Its Position; Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Holding Held by Ckw Financial Group

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 159,634 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE $113.3 MLN VS $93.2 MLN; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability; 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q EPS 66C, EST. 22C; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – EXPECT TO HIT EARLIER GUIDANCE FOR FULL-YEAR SAME-STORE NOI GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin Completes Migration to Hawai’i; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $179.03. About 1.82M shares traded or 4.36% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ALEX shares while 41 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 53.78 million shares or 0.79% more from 53.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bank accumulated 124,720 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0.01% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 7,499 shares. Asset Management One Company Limited holds 404 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 31,189 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 29,959 shares. First Manhattan owns 59,620 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Raymond James & owns 9,973 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gradient Invests Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 500 shares. Pinebridge L P, New York-based fund reported 260 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 4,252 shares or 0% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX). Cbre Clarion Secs reported 42,838 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public owns 72,724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 54,160 shares. Schneider Cap Management Corp holds 3.1% of its portfolio in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) for 533,394 shares.

More notable recent Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies – Benzinga” on November 02, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “A&B sells former sugar land on Maui for $262M – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” published on December 20, 2018, Gurufocus.com published: “Dr. Michael Burry of ‘Big Short’ Reveals Stakes in Google, Facebook – GuruFocus.com” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Alexander & Baldwin Announces Completion of Special Distribution Payment – PR Newswire” published on January 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What To Expect From Cannabis Stocks This Earnings Season – Benzinga” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $735.44 million for 16.22 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 8,218 shares. Regent Mngmt stated it has 0.24% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lee Danner Bass Incorporated owns 2,363 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stephens Ar holds 13,333 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Accredited Invsts invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Hudson Bay Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 48,049 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Country Club Tru Co Na holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,473 shares. Sabal Trust reported 3,237 shares. Richard C Young & Ltd holds 3.42% or 95,811 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Management owns 75,261 shares. Shelton Mgmt reported 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wexford LP has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Tower Bridge Advisors has 0% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 10,946 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 12,124 shares.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,430 shares to 14,280 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Flooded Roads, Rail And Port Disruptions As Hurricane Barry Comes Ashore In Louisiana – Benzinga” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bottom line shines at Norfolk Southern – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 24, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 selling transactions for $851,668 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought 525 shares worth $100,546. The insider Zampi Jason Andrew sold 519 shares worth $94,117.