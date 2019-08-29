As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stock Declined, Holder Farr Miller & Washington Has Cut Its Stake; Atmos Energy (ATO) Shareholder Tiaa Cref Investment Management Cut Its Position by $2.58 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 19.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 4,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 18,017 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 22,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $175.64. About 632,052 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc sold 25,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% . The institutional investor held 562,317 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.88 million, down from 587,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $109.84. About 299,771 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 19/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC – ANNOUNCED 20 DOLBY VISION AND DOLBY ATMOS TITLES FROM WALT DISNEY STUDIOS; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Consecutive Gain; 22/05/2018 – Atmos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – NBC DFW: BREAKING: Atmos Energy evacuating 25 homes in Northwest Dallas neighborhood. –

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Atmos Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of Atmos Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:ATO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold ATO shares while 118 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 92.20 million shares or 0.43% more from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bath Savings Trust holds 0.09% or 4,360 shares. Shelton Mgmt stated it has 800 shares. Bluecrest Management Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.07% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Bartlett And Co Limited owns 600 shares. Prudential holds 0.02% or 102,106 shares. Moreover, Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) Limited has 0.05% invested in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) for 27,683 shares. Lincoln National Corporation owns 2,369 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited stated it has 0% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Spf Beheer Bv holds 759,516 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 16,318 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Llc holds 0.52% or 130,675 shares in its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Limited holds 25,475 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors reported 0.04% in Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 543,649 shares.

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc, which manages about $141.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 142,565 shares to 413,951 shares, valued at $5.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cushman & Wakefield Plc by 317,444 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Kroger Co/The (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Asset Management Inc stated it has 3,160 shares. Perkins Coie Trust reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Sei stated it has 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 127,714 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Eagle Glob Advisors Limited Liability Com owns 2,550 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. The Iowa-based Dubuque Financial Bank And Trust has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Csu Producer Res Incorporated holds 21,400 shares or 16.11% of its portfolio. Citizens And Northern owns 1.03% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 9,866 shares. Alps Advsrs reported 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.19% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 456,393 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Communications invested in 1,710 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 2,011 shares. Charter Trust Co reported 12,184 shares stake. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Field & Main Bank invested in 100 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “North American Rail Volumes Continue Downward Trend – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Mar (IEMG) by 34,119 shares to 68,517 shares, valued at $3.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 2,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Com (NASDAQ:FB).