As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Rose, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake; Investment Management Of Virginia Has Trimmed Its Position in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by $612,225

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Mosaic Co. (MOS) by 32.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 22,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 46,812 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 69,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Mosaic Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SALES VOLUMES FOR POTASH 8.2 MILLIONS OF TONNES – 9.0 MILLIONS OF TONNES; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: Ebel Succeeds Robert Lumpkins; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS IT HAS `NATURAL HEDGE’ FROM U.S.-CHINA TRADE SPAT

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 20,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 393,482 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.54 million, down from 413,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.95 million shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 157,862 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Millennium Mgmt Llc holds 2.17 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 82,951 shares. Veritable LP holds 8,146 shares or 0% of its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Indiana-based Old Bancshares In has invested 0.01% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 402,695 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Captrust Fincl owns 456 shares. 29,600 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Whittier Trust owns 1,676 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Kepos Cap LP holds 0.46% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) or 222,526 shares. Colrain has invested 5.42% of its portfolio in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). S&Co Inc holds 1.20M shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 167,935 shares.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 71,798 shares to 235,857 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 127,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL).

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $173,872 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Isaacson Mark J., worth $23,550. Koenig Emery N. bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $123.46 million for 18.99 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $858,097 was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph.