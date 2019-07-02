As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Rose, Shareholder Buckhead Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Grace & White Has Trimmed Its Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) Holding as Share Value Declined

Grace & White Inc decreased its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grace & White Inc sold 9,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,127 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.02M, down from 304,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grace & White Inc who had been investing in Gorman Rupp Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $850.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.55. About 26,571 shares traded. The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSEMKT:GRC) has risen 4.55% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.12% the S&P500. Some Historical GRC News: 13/03/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp announces corporate staff promotions; 27/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp Company Declares Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Lockpath Receives GRC Innovation Awards for Enterprise GRC and IT GRC Management; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – GORMAN-RUPP CO GRC.N – COMPANY’S BACKLOG OF ORDERS WAS $127.3 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $96.9 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 26/04/2018 – Gorman-Rupp 1Q EPS 37c; 10/04/2018 – ACL Wins Three GRC Innovation Awards; 02/05/2018 – TCS Wins GRC 20/20 Innovation and User Experience Awards; 11/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RC track teams take second at GRC Indoor; 27/04/2018 – Richland Source: Gorman-Rupp declares first quarter cash dividend

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 26.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,400 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, down from 41,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $200.04. About 1.02 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Shares for $94,117 were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 411 shares. Horan Capital Advisors Ltd Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 1,910 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 65,775 shares or 0.63% of the stock. West Oak Cap, a California-based fund reported 10,305 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.17% or 97,279 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc invested in 18,017 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 15,030 shares. Heritage Mgmt Corp invested in 0.68% or 61,161 shares. Moreover, Paloma Prns has 0.32% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 70,918 shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 244,638 shares stake. Welch Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,668 shares. Speece Thorson Grp Inc invested in 21,935 shares. Stewart And Patten Limited Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 4,150 shares. City Hldg has 10,641 shares. Franklin Street Advsrs Nc invested in 0.37% or 14,385 shares.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $321.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 774 shares to 14,314 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 21,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67M for 17.49 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold GRC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 13.69 million shares or 0.37% less from 13.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 1,740 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 24,929 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 55,384 shares. Legal And General Grp Pcl owns 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 3,247 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3,869 shares. Grace White New York reported 2.38% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). 28,300 were reported by Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation. Regions Fin Corp invested in 0% or 2,430 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Co invested in 0.02% or 25,301 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,085 shares stake. Tru Commerce Of Vermont invested 0% in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC). Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 363,980 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) for 3,486 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 47,369 shares. Cooke & Bieler Ltd Partnership holds 0.09% or 145,249 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $45,323 activity.