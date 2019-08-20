As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Declined, Trust Company Of Virginia Lowered Holding by $307,830; As Coherent (COHR) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Boosted Stake

Trust Company Of Virginia decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia sold 1,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 22,845 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27 million, down from 24,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $173.21. About 447,805 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Coherent Inc (COHR) by 220% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.27% . The hedge fund held 16,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Coherent Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $153.77. About 144,324 shares traded. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 14.66% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical COHR News: 11/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q Adj EPS $3.37; 09/04/2018 – New Quantum Coherent Device Developed at NPL Set to Support Robust Standards for the Measurement of Electrical Current; 01/05/2018 – Coherent 2Q EPS $2.61; 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherent Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COHR); 25/04/2018 – ORNL Review: Electrical Control of Coherent Excitonic States for Electric and Electro-Optic Devices; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 13/03/2018 – Finisar Introduces lndustry’s Smallest Coherent Optical Assembly for High-Density Line Card and Transceiver Designs at OFC 2018; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 13/03/2018 – Menara Networks Announces Customer Sampling of its 200G Digital Coherent CFP2-DCO Transceiver at OFC 2018

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $726.98 million for 15.69 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20,485 shares to 23,236 shares, valued at $8.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 9,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,742 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ceva Inc (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 37,800 shares to 104,200 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 17,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 169,400 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

