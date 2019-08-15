As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Declined, Shareholder Kemnay Advisory Services Has Decreased Position by $305,970; Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowered Its Stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by $1.12 Million

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc sold 1,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 5,858 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, down from 7,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 1.73M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Sonoco Prods Co (SON) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt sold 18,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.27% . The institutional investor held 28,600 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 46,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Sonoco Prods Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $56.14. About 486,609 shares traded or 10.16% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) has risen 8.32% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES 2Q BASE EPS 83C TO 89C, EST. 82C; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippe; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO SON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.22 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – Sonoco ThermoSafe and Cathay Pacific Cargo Launch Global Partnership to Lease PharmaPort 360 Temperature Controlled Bulk Shippers; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS; 19/04/2018 – Sonoco Products Sees 2Q EPS 83c-EPS 89c; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Sees Growing Annual Rev to More Than $6B, Improving EBITDA to 16% Over Next 3 Yr; 12/04/2018 – Sonoco Completes Acquisition Of Highland Packaging Solutions; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY CONITEX SONOCO JV; 02/04/2018 – SONOCO WELCOMES ROBERT C. TIEDE AS PRESIDENT, CEO

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.40 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Grp Inc Inc Llc invested in 2,850 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt reported 325 shares. Cordasco Net has 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 604 shares. Connecticut-based Hartford Management has invested 1.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 1.66% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 25,383 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 7,501 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.12% or 50,762 shares. Bessemer Group has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Guardian Life Co Of America owns 0.02% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 772 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.12% or 127,714 shares. Atlantic Union Bank & Trust Corporation accumulated 2,018 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,525 shares. Bb&T Lc invested in 124,160 shares. Ohio-based James Investment Research has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wagner Bowman Management reported 0.41% stake.

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $465.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 148,259 shares to 285,955 shares, valued at $21.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 58,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,826 shares, and has risen its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 25 investors sold SON shares while 102 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 72.30 million shares or 2.05% less from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Coldstream Cap Management has 0.11% invested in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Palladium Prtn Lc reported 14,601 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 82,400 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 3,566 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares owns 181,900 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Bb&T holds 101,695 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Pictet Asset Management Limited holds 0.04% or 279,798 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Archford Capital Strategies Lc reported 0% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). Assetmark Incorporated reported 0% stake. Eqis Cap Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON). 45,006 were accumulated by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. The Massachusetts-based & Management Com has invested 0.02% in Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON).

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 5.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.86 per share. SON’s profit will be $91.06 million for 15.42 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual EPS reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.21% negative EPS growth.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 850 shares to 2,409 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 10,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.