As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Declined, Palestra Capital Management Has Upped by $39.74 Million Its Holding; At&T (T) Stock Rose While Oakwood Capital Management Has Upped by $2.60 Million Its Stake

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38 billion market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 213,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 841,440 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $157.26 million, up from 627,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.73M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 454,650 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $133.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 47,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,635 shares, and cut its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).