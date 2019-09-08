As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shares Declined, Kbc Group Nv Lifted Holding; Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Holder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Trimmed Its Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 49.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 99,673 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 301,045 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.26 million, up from 201,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 857,023 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores Inc (DLTR) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 2.53M shares traded or 16.47% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES WITH THE U.S. SEC FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF, SIZE UNDISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arga Management Limited Partnership has 0.18% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 11,325 shares. Metropolitan Life Co Ny has invested 0.02% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Alkeon Capital Management Lc has 0.17% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 328,434 shares. Calamos Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% stake. California Public Employees Retirement System invested in 911,029 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sterling Capital Lc holds 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 2,800 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 19,825 shares. Olstein Cap Lp stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 97,300 are owned by South Dakota Investment Council. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 34,800 shares. 92,694 are owned by Highbridge Management Limited Liability Company. 2,994 are owned by Atria Invs Ltd Llc. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Forte Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company Adv has invested 1.26% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Snyder Capital LP accumulated 0.95% or 190,896 shares.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: VOT, DLTR, TWTR, GPN – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Top Analyst Reports: Amazon, Merck, PepsiCo & More – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 30, 2019 : DG, DLTR, BURL, TECD, SAFM, NGL, DBI, CSIQ, MOV, TITN, BITA, EXPR – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,980 activity.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $247.77M for 24.69 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Kbc Group Nv, which manages about $12.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Terex Corp New (NYSE:TEX) by 201,838 shares to 25,982 shares, valued at $835,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 75,725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,992 shares, and cut its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Has Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern declares $0.94 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.