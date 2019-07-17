As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Lowered Position; As General American Investors (GAM) Share Value Rose, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Upped Its Position by $499,092

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 20,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 393,482 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.54M, down from 413,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.94% or $12.26 during the last trading session, reaching $194.2. About 1.80M shares traded or 21.61% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71 million, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $938.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 35,272 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold GAM shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 10.16% less from 6.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 34,570 shares to 231,829 shares, valued at $8.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew also sold $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Thursday, February 14.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67 million for 16.98 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.