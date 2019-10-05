As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Richard C Young & Company Lowered Holding; Expedia Group (EXPE) Holder Federated Investors Has Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose

Federated Investors Inc decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 0.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc sold 2,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 364,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.49 million, down from 367,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.22. About 768,822 shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Gross Bookings $27.2 Billion; 05/04/2018 – Shep Announces New Addition to 2018 Board of Directors; 31/05/2018 – Top Ford Executive Tapped for Key Speaking Role at Women in Automotive Conference; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 30/04/2018 – Expedia’s Airplane + Hotel Etiquette Study Reveals the Latest in Travel Annoyances; 20/04/2018 – DJ Expedia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXPE); 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC EXPE.O – QTRLY REVENUE $2,311 MLN VS $2,008 MLN LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Expedia takes off after earnings; 26/04/2018 – HILTON CEO SAYS SPENT A HUGE AMOUNT OF TIME OVER THE LAST FEW YEARS LOOKING AT THE HOME-SHARING SPACE; SAYS HAVE DECIDED TO NOT GET INTO IT AS OF NOW, BUT COULD CONSIDER THAT IN FUTURE

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 11.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 10,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 85,173 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.98M, down from 95,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $172.82. About 1.27 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $723.07 million for 15.65 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 62,059 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Smithfield owns 20,470 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Trustmark Bancorporation Department reported 3,183 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Dsam Partners (London) has invested 1.18% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Harbour Management Limited Company, a Washington-based fund reported 15,978 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc reported 0% stake. Wilkins Invest Counsel Inc reported 1,700 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Davis R M has 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Kempen Management Nv holds 8,615 shares. Next Incorporated invested in 0.05% or 2,330 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Com has 87,086 shares for 1.2% of their portfolio. Buckhead Lc owns 30,400 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 17,439 shares. Hm Payson invested in 0.11% or 15,853 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $527.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,872 shares to 145,303 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 6,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $41.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 54,944 shares to 55,720 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 264,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Analysts await Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.56 earnings per share, up 5.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $3.36 per share. EXPE’s profit will be $519.28 million for 9.36 P/E if the $3.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Expedia Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tru Communication Of Vermont owns 25 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs accumulated 0% or 9,279 shares. Northern holds 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) or 1.43M shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Franklin Incorporated invested in 743,699 shares or 0.05% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Two Sigma Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & invested 0.59% of its portfolio in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). First Interstate Retail Bank has 0.01% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). California-based Lpl Financial Limited Liability has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corp owns 21,494 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Hm Payson And has invested 0% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). The Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.3% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). 1.64 million are held by Boston Prns. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co Oh invested in 0.93% or 10,214 shares.