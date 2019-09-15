As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Price Declined, Trust Company Of Virginia Boosted Holding by $2.55 Million; Universal Health Services (UHS) Shareholder Private Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Private Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc sold 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 93,378 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.18M, down from 97,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $152.52. About 662,829 shares traded or 2.24% up from the average. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-II V90 Memory Cards; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 14/03/2018 – WV MetroSources: `Definitely historic’ says WAJR Sports Director on looming UHS-MHS tourney game; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 56.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 12,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 35,640 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.10 million, up from 22,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.99B market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 1.70 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Moore & invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 1.95M shares. Pacific Global Management has invested 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Old Point Trust Financial Services N A reported 21,002 shares. Dillon & Associates Inc invested in 2.64% or 42,944 shares. Gideon Cap stated it has 6,423 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Mairs And Inc reported 4,360 shares. Illinois-based First Midwest Bank & Trust Division has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Finance Architects accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal & General Public Ltd has invested 0.21% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Regions Financial invested in 0.18% or 79,751 shares. South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.08% or 18,200 shares in its portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Inc Limited Liability Company reported 692 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cap Guardian Trust Communications stated it has 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $771.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 12,545 shares to 174,197 shares, valued at $15.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,967 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,512 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV).

Analysts await Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.28 EPS, up 2.24% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.23 per share. UHS’s profit will be $201.75M for 16.72 P/E if the $2.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Universal Health Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $674.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorcar Parts Of America Inc (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 30,145 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $35.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartfinancial Inc. by 141,770 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,099 shares, and has risen its stake in At Home Group Inc..