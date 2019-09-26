As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Upped Position; Popular (BPOP) Holding Has Boosted by Clover Partners Lp

Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 9573.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd bought 3,255 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,289 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $656,000, up from 34 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $183.28. About 664,493 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 237,164 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O – POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Noninterest Income $121.5; 19/04/2018 – Popular Announces Appointment of Betina Castellví as Chief Security Officer; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 09/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS POPULAR AT ‘BB-‘; REMOVES NEGATIVE WATCH; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 09/04/2018 – Popular Community Bank Changes Name to Popular

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 49,889 shares to 638,487 shares, valued at $83.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 587,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.31M shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

