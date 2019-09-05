As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Price Declined, Holder Valinor Management Increased Position; Discovery Capital Management Has Increased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $8.69 Million

Valinor Management Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc bought 8,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 536,470 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.26 million, up from 528,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $171.57. About 1.51M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 66.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 4,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 12,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.69 million, up from 7,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $10.78 during the last trading session, reaching $1800.62. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Amazon in talks with Casino over Brazil electronics chain; 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.7 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 03/04/2018 – Amazon could ‘take Google to the cleaners’ in retail search with a $20 billion ad business, analyst says; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills — Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 22/05/2018 – Amazon in talks on new season of The Expanse, sources say; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT PACT; 22/03/2018 – The Real Real Fills New Roles With Hires From Walmart and Amazon

Discovery Capital Management Llc, which manages about $37.50 billion and $960.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 409,102 shares to 6.10M shares, valued at $95.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stoneco Ltd by 101,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.95 million shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82 billion and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 294,300 shares to 367,600 shares, valued at $58.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Godaddy Inc by 284,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Dxc Technology Co.

