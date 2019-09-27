As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Price Declined, Holder Soroban Capital Partners LP Decreased Its Holding by $114.09 Million; As Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Market Value Declined, Letko Brosseau & Associates Increased Position by $1.23 Million

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc bought 245,440 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.81% . The institutional investor held 35.47M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $192.43 million, up from 35.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Hudbay Minerals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $957.42M market cap company. It closed at $3.65 lastly. It is down 4.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500.

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 573,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $247.74 million, down from 1.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $180.87. About 818,864 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES

Soroban Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $10.82B and $6.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 3.85 million shares to 4.85M shares, valued at $679.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 340,766 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,766 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 18,081 shares. 7,485 are owned by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Company owns 10,890 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Charter Trust stated it has 11,973 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.16% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 37,931 shares. Joel Isaacson stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Roberts Glore Co Il owns 9,381 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 1.95M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Leavell Investment Mngmt Inc reported 8,257 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin has invested 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Shufro Rose And Company Ltd Llc reported 2,125 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt holds 91,295 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Int Grp Inc Inc has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Gw Henssler Assocs Limited invested in 1,002 shares. 949 were accumulated by Mcf Llc.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.38 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.