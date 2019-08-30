As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Share Price Declined, Chemical Bank Has Lowered Its Holding by $438,216; Terreno Rlty (TRNO) Shareholder Apg Asset Management Us Cut Its Holding by $24.55 Million as Market Value Rose

Apg Asset Management Us Inc decreased its stake in Terreno Rlty Corp (TRNO) by 27.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc sold 584,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.47M, down from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Terreno Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 120,994 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TRNO News: 18/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP TRNO.N : COMPASS POINT RAISES TO BUY; 08/05/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Property in Newark, NJ for $6.3M and Makes Senior Secured Loan of $55M; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY BUYS PROPERTY IN NEWARK, NJ FOR $6.3M, MAKES SR; 08/03/2018 Terreno Realty Corporation Acquires Building in Seattle, WA for $42.0 Million; 08/05/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – THE SENIOR SECURED LOAN HAS TERM OF TWO YEARS, AN INTEREST RATE OF 8.0%; 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.0% QUARTER END OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 97.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.4%; 08/03/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Acquires Industrial Building in Seattle for $42M; 11/04/2018 – Terreno Realty Corp Had 97.5% Same-Store Occupancy at End of 1Q; 21/04/2018 – DJ Terreno Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRNO); 11/04/2018 – TERRENO REALTY CORP – 97.5% QUARTER END SAME STORE OCCUPANCY COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER OF 98.3% AND PRIOR YEAR OF 97.2%

Chemical Bank decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 36.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank sold 2,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 4,094 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, down from 6,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $174.31. About 638,292 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $718.67 million for 15.79 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker reported 13,183 shares. Palestra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 5.15% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wellington Shields & Comm Lc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 2,960 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Corporation has 0.06% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp owns 29,600 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Allen Inv Management Ltd Co accumulated 0.01% or 1,589 shares. Fulton Natl Bank Na reported 5,127 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Westpac Bk has 35,423 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 3,448 were accumulated by Edgemoor Invest. Haverford Fincl Svcs Incorporated stated it has 1,500 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 6,207 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust has 44,457 shares for 0.71% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr has 785 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited stated it has 32,507 shares.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 5,350 shares to 9,250 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com (NYSE:CRM).

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11 billion and $13.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 495,553 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $43.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 9.16M shares in the quarter, for a total of 17.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).

