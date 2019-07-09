As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Security National Trust Co Has Cut Position; Snow Capital Management LP Position in Metlife (MET) Lowered by $7.73 Million

Security National Trust Co decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Trust Co sold 1,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,635 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 5,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Trust Co who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $198.94. About 943,618 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 184,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.02M, down from 1.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $50.54. About 2.42 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 0.45% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 20/03/2018 – Fitch Rates MetLife’s Preferred Stock Issuance ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – MetLife’s chief financial officer to depart; 01/05/2018 – MetLife finance chief leaves after reserves debacle; 30/03/2018 – MetLife to Offer Insurance Solutions to Travelers Through Tencent’s WeSure Online Insurance Platform; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB+’ And ‘uyAAA’ Rtgs On MetLife Seguros; 30/04/2018 – MetLife Completes Merger of Two Subsidiaries; 18/04/2018 – METLIFE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT REACHES A $11.2B IN PRIVATE DEBT; 02/05/2018 – MetLife: 1Q Driven by Favorable Underwriting, Volume Growth, Effects of Tax Reform; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 B in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 09/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation and Verb Launch Competition to Improve Financial Health in the U.S

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Island Llc reported 22,131 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moore Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 25,000 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 96 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,530 shares. Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 1,325 shares. Somerset Tru holds 1.48% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 15,066 shares. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability invested in 1,156 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Security Com accumulated 0.22% or 3,635 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank reported 44,457 shares stake. Planning Ltd Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Bridgeway Mngmt Incorporated reported 395,750 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning accumulated 5,515 shares. North Carolina-based Parsec Financial Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Aull And Monroe Mgmt reported 4,018 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.66 million for 17.39 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. $94,117 worth of stock was sold by Zampi Jason Andrew on Thursday, February 14.

Security National Trust Co, which manages about $311.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,407 shares to 40,881 shares, valued at $6.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 1,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 287 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 703.56 million shares or 2.48% less from 721.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,223 were accumulated by First Hawaiian Bancorporation. Cna has invested 0.52% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Tarbox Family Office holds 416 shares. Raymond James Financial Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 231,330 shares. Argent Co reported 44,528 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 0.05% stake. 16.24M were accumulated by Franklin Res. Lincluden Management holds 0.32% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 78,364 shares. M&T Natl Bank reported 0.28% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 635,327 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 136,567 shares. Alpha Windward Limited has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 7,102 were reported by Winslow Evans Crocker. Utah Retirement has invested 0.13% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Systematic Mngmt Lp invested in 0.11% or 72,157 shares.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rev Group Inc by 45,566 shares to 190,549 shares, valued at $2.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Junior Gold Min by 11,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Cno Financial Group Inc.