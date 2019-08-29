As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Value Declined, Washington Capital Management Has Trimmed by $1.85 Million Its Stake; Alleghany (Y) Share Price Rose While Lafayette Investments Cut Its Holding by $1.03 Million

Lafayette Investments Inc decreased its stake in Alleghany Corp (Y) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc sold 1,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 12,464 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.63M, down from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Alleghany Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $8.66 during the last trading session, reaching $752.34. About 53,870 shares traded. Alleghany Corporation (NYSE:Y) has risen 9.08% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical Y News: 22/03/2018 Alleghany Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q-End Book Value $545.07/Share; 24/04/2018 – Alleghany Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $545.07 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, A DECREASE OF 1.5% FROM BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ Alleghany Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (Y); 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q EPS $11.04; 03/05/2018 – Alleghany Corp 1Q Net Premiums Written $1.25 Billion; 03/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY – IN QTR,JAZWARES’ EXPENSES ROSE DUE TO INCREASED STAFF COUNT TO SUPPORT GROWTH, LIQUIDATION FILING OF TOYS R US, INCREASING INSURANCE COSTS; 29/05/2018 – ALLEGHANY CAPITAL CORPORATION SAYS ACQUIRED RUSS BERRIE & APPLAUSE BRANDS; 29/05/2018 – Alleghany Capital Corporation Announces Jazwares’ Acquisition Of Russ Berrie And Applause Brands

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 9,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 9,035 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69 million, down from 18,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $3.2 during the last trading session, reaching $175.65. About 792,919 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 22/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00 million for 15.91 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

