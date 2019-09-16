As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Value Declined, Usca Ria Increased Position by $2.46 Million; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Decreased Its Holding by $798,000

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 380.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 12,380 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 15,632 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, up from 3,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $182.19. About 1.70 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 370,800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.97 million, down from 382,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $70.39. About 14.31 million shares traded or 3.57% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 27/04/2018 – CITIGROUP FILES $100M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/04/2018 – Brian Friedman, President of Leucadia National Corporation, and Bonnie Howard, Former Chief Auditor of Citigroup, appointed to; 06/04/2018 – HALFORDS GROUP PLC HFD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 07/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: FROTH IN OIL PRICE WILL COME OFF; 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 18/04/2018 – DUTCH ENECO WORKING WITH CITI ON ITS PRIVATISATION; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY PARTNERS LP CQP.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $37; 18/04/2018 – GLOBAL OIL: CITIGROUP SAYS DVN, ENI, OMV AND PXD ARE RELATIVE WINNERS

Usca Ria Llc, which manages about $950.89M and $985.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14,039 shares to 2,564 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 57,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,662 shares, and cut its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley National Advisers reported 3,293 shares. Northeast Invest Management holds 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 2,524 shares. Van Eck Assocs reported 6,971 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 1,822 shares. Smith And Howard Wealth Management Lc stated it has 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri reported 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Washington National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Com has invested 0.1% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma invested in 0.03% or 1,245 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management holds 0.09% or 2,673 shares. Planning Ltd Liability Company holds 2,594 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Alpha Windward Lc has 0.21% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,742 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.38% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Creative Planning reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Wendell David Assocs owns 2,065 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 176,823 shares to 322,982 shares, valued at $10.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 76,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,204 shares, and has risen its stake in Express Inc (NYSE:EXPR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brick And Kyle Associate has 0.72% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Princeton Port Strategies Group Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 11,930 shares. Farmers Tru holds 53,527 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company reported 3.31M shares stake. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Com stated it has 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 0.16% stake. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 1.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pinnacle Advisory Gru Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. First Allied Advisory Inc has 0.22% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 91,956 shares. Moreover, Fincl Architects has 0.04% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 2.24 million shares. Arrow Fin has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1,500 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 52,069 shares. Sol Capital Management holds 0.78% or 41,228 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.56% or 944,892 shares.