As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Trimmed Position; Diversified Trust Co Has Decreased Position in First Horizon Natl (FHN) by $490,000

Diversified Trust Co decreased its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (FHN) by 39.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Trust Co sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 54,660 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $816,000, down from 89,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Trust Co who had been investing in First Horizon Natl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 2.51M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 02/04/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – First Horizon National Corp. to participate in 2018 Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference on May 15; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q-End Non-Performing Assets $172.7M; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 10/05/2018 – First Horizon Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – First Tennessee Bank and Capital Bank commit nearly $4 Billion to broaden access to financial resources in underserved communities in Southeast; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.43%, EST. 3.33%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds First Horizon; 28/03/2018 – Adrienne Sipe joins First Horizon National Corp; 14/03/2018 First Horizon honored as a top company for executive women

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 38,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 802,883 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.04 million, down from 841,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.02% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $169.69. About 1.97 million shares traded or 13.80% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions

Diversified Trust Co, which manages about $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 21,385 shares to 51,413 shares, valued at $5.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (VLUE) by 28,874 shares in the quarter, for a total of 919,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Analysts await First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.42 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.36 per share. FHN’s profit will be $130.91M for 9.46 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by First Horizon National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 28 investors sold FHN shares while 96 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 251.42 million shares or 6.78% less from 269.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 15.37 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.