As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Grassi Investment Management Has Increased Position by $886,350

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 4.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 38,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 802,883 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $160.04M, down from 841,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $180.49. About 2.89 million shares traded or 65.54% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in Micron Technology (MU) by 67.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 23,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The institutional investor held 57,975 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 34,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Micron Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $49.16. About 23.46M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 16/03/2018 – Micron: Buying Calls One Way to Play M&A, Says JP Morgan — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $2.83 +/- $0.07, EST. $2.65; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers; 11/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Prelude Capital Management accumulated 76,999 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bancorp Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.06% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Adell Harriman & Carpenter owns 128,493 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 457,948 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.13% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 42,875 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel holds 311,538 shares or 1.16% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc holds 38,465 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Acadian Asset Management Ltd holds 0.08% or 428,708 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset holds 0.08% or 19,945 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Inc Llc stated it has 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.23% or 287,600 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw accumulated 3.98 million shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc owns 4.99M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) by 1,955 shares to 33,285 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,600 shares, and cut its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.35 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Investments, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 70,940 shares. Shine Invest Advisory has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Blue Chip Prtnrs accumulated 0.69% or 15,505 shares. Prio Wealth Partnership holds 0.05% or 5,275 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Goldman Sachs Group holds 2.65 million shares. Nine Masts Capital owns 329 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Burney owns 0.11% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 9,298 shares. 1St Source Bank & Trust, a Indiana-based fund reported 44,097 shares. D E Shaw accumulated 536,564 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Chem Bank & Trust holds 4,118 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership has 51,947 shares. Shayne & Communications Limited Liability Company reported 2,800 shares. First Foundation Advisors invested in 1,035 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Trust Company Of Oklahoma reported 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altice Usa Inc by 3.37 million shares to 9.29 million shares, valued at $226.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 331,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95 million shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).