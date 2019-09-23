As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Value Declined, Pitcairn Company Has Upped Stake; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Holder Sessa Capital Im LP Increased Its Stake by $53.56 Million

Sessa Capital Im Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 209.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sessa Capital Im Lp bought 240,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The institutional investor held 355,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.33M, up from 114,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sessa Capital Im Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.5 during the last trading session, reaching $244.12. About 2.25M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 25/05/2018 – TESLA NAMES STUART BOWERS VP OF ENGINEERING; 02/04/2018 – Some Good News for Tesla; 13/04/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK TELLS CBS AUTOPILOT IS NOT A SELF-DRIVING SYSTEM; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Mercedes Plans Electric S-Class Sibling to Challenge Tesla; 21/03/2018 – Tesla shareholders approve Elon Musk’s multibilion dollar compensation plan; 10/05/2018 – Panasonic executives reportedly cautious about future Tesla commitments; 12/04/2018 – Tesla Withdraws From NTSB Crash Probe Over Autopilot Data Flap; 11/04/2018 – Report on Business: Tesla targets November 2019 for start of Model Y production; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s lowered its corporate family rating on Tesla to B3 from B2 and changed the outlook to negative from stable

Pitcairn Company increased its stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by 175.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company bought 2,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 4,520 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $901,000, up from 1,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Norfolk Southern for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $178.78. About 406,968 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $25.31 million activity. Wilson-Thompson Kathleen also bought $79,816 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Wednesday, August 14. $232,720 worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by DENHOLM ROBYN M.

Sessa Capital Im Lp, which manages about $171.01M and $883.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Pptys by 578,503 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $48.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entercom Communications Corp (NYSE:ETM) by 944,169 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 103 investors sold TSLA shares while 146 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 84.70 million shares or 2.45% less from 86.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 681 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory L P. 7,737 are owned by Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Com stated it has 484,837 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Llc has 130 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd invested in 1,471 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sequoia Finance Advsr Limited Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 1,258 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 265,682 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 520,141 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Asset holds 2,855 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Service Limited Liability Co invested in 1,201 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fiera Corp invested in 0% or 1,332 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 298,665 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Edgemoor Investment Advisors holds 0.09% or 3,448 shares. The New York-based Soroban Cap Prtnrs Limited Partnership has invested 3.72% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Swiss Bancshares holds 0.19% or 871,847 shares. Shayne Limited Liability has invested 0.37% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Rothschild Cap Prtnrs Ltd Llc holds 2,729 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora reported 17,389 shares. Moreover, Cetera Advsrs Lc has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Key Group (Cayman) Limited holds 6,200 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Lc invested in 0.15% or 40,540 shares. Smith Asset Gru Ltd Partnership owns 1.09% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 163,638 shares. 10.02M are held by Fmr Limited Company. Mercer Cap Advisers accumulated 0.87% or 6,760 shares. South State Corporation invested in 3,645 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 200 are owned by Country Tru National Bank & Trust. Freestone Hldg Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $999.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 8,530 shares to 116,864 shares, valued at $19.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Sys Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,027 shares, and cut its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA).