As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Valuation Declined, Wade G W & Has Lowered Stake; Horseman Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Cf Industries Holdings (CF) as Stock Rose

Wade G W & Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 65.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The institutional investor held 1,150 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 3,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. The hedge fund held 377,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.63 million, down from 395,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $156.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,600 shares to 15,600 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.78 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CF shares while 169 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 194.15 million shares or 0.59% less from 195.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 115.38% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CF’s profit will be $60.65 million for 44.98 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -78.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Wade G W & Inc, which manages about $4.63 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 10,609 shares to 212,931 shares, valued at $8.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 2,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $720.82 million for 16.04 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.