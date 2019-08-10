As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Decreased Its Holding by $513,387; Twin Tree Management LP Has Boosted Holding in Ares Capital (ARCC) by $1.27 Million

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 1.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 2,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 243,413 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.57 million, down from 245,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $177.7. About 1.59M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 98.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 74,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The hedge fund held 149,688 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 75,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 1.57 million shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Get a Surprise Win in $1.3 Trillion Spending Bill; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA EXPECTS FY NET LOSS VS PROFIT YEAR EARLIER; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Nine Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN

Since February 20, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $245,837 activity. BARTLETT STEVE also bought $3,464 worth of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) on Monday, April 22. Shares for $36,720 were bought by ROLL PENELOPE F on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0.05% or 6.88 million shares. Oppenheimer has 0.01% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 29,746 shares. Quantitative Management Limited Liability Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 32,600 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Alps Advsr invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Telemus Cap Limited Liability invested in 575,336 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 11,467 shares. Blair William & Il has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 86,370 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Alyeska Inv Group LP has 0.14% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Ftb has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 12,800 are owned by Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability. Laffer Invests has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Clough Cap Prns Ltd Partnership reported 2.57% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 0.26% or 36,510 shares.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $19.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Call) by 1.69M shares to 680,000 shares, valued at $15.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (Call) (NYSE:NWL) by 404,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,200 shares, and cut its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 43,605 shares to 197,481 shares, valued at $25.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 102,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 642,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $723.60M for 16.10 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley owns 796,414 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 5,920 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 195,941 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel has 0.04% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,762 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 100,900 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 96,247 shares. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,545 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 176,408 shares. Fincl Bank Of The West accumulated 0.1% or 4,639 shares. Schulhoff And Communications holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 3,690 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Ltd Com owns 462 shares. Tirschwell And Loewy holds 2,000 shares. Chemung Canal Trust holds 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 1,113 shares. The Georgia-based Bowen Hanes & has invested 0.21% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Lodestar Counsel Lc Il accumulated 2,100 shares.