As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Valuation Declined, Richard Bernstein Advisors Has Raised Holding by $1.00 Million; As Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) Stock Rose, Mariner Wealth Advisors Cut Holding

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN) by 61.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 147,717 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% . The institutional investor held 93,507 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, down from 241,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smith & Nephew Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.09. About 452,584 shares traded. Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) has risen 25.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SNN News: 03/05/2018 – Smith & Nephew Cuts 2018 Guidance After Mixed 1Q Performance; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW OLIVIER BOHUON STOOD DOWN FROM BOARD AND AS CEO; 06/03/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW PLC – ANNOUNCES FULL COMMERCIAL RELEASE OF JOURNEY Il XR TOTAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY; 06/03/2018 – New Q-FIX™ CURVED, Q-FIX MINI and SUTUREFIX CURVED All-Suture Anchor Systems help surgeons access challenging pathology while improving the quality of shoulder and hip repairs; 11/05/2018 – Fiduciary Management Adds Smith & Nephew, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew announces full commercial release of JOURNEY™ II XR Total Knee Arthroplasty; 04/04/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW – DURING HIS NOTICE PERIOD, OLIVIER WILL BE AVAILABLE IN AN ADVISORY CAPACITY TO PROVIDE ADVICE AND ASSISTANCE TO NAMAL IN HIS NEW ROLE; 19/03/2018 – Smith & Nephew Supports AAFAO Courses with Donation of More Than $3M of Equipment to The Podiatry Institute; 08/05/2018 – SMITH & NEPHEW CONFIRMS DATE BOHUON STOOD DOWN WAS MAY 7; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Medical devices maker Smith & Nephew to name Nawana as new chief – Sky News

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 27.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 5,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 24,916 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.66 million, up from 19,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $171.57. About 1.51 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thomasville Commercial Bank invested 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Apg Asset Nv holds 96,247 shares. British Columbia Invest Mngmt Corporation reported 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Family Firm accumulated 1,167 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Alphaone Investment Ser Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd reported 969 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Bokf Na owns 27,282 shares. Wade G W accumulated 3,380 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 58,000 shares. Stanley has 28,872 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 33,729 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 3,635 were accumulated by Security Company. Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Com, Virginia-based fund reported 23,495 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Naples Advsrs Lc holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 11,192 shares.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Railroad Stocks to Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (NYSE:INT) by 53,827 shares to 185,368 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,534 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 11,074 shares to 314,075 shares, valued at $35.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 76,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,529 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).