As Norfolk Southern (NSC) Market Valuation Declined, Pointstate Capital LP Has Increased Its Stake by $74.17 Million; Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Stock Declined While Glovista Investments Has Increased by $1.46 Million Its Holding

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 135.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 37,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 65,105 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, up from 27,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 2.73M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS CAPEX WILL SUPPORT 5-10 PCT GROWTH IN ANNUAL REVENUE IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 22/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.48 BLN; 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain, sources say; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$650 MLN; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS HUMAN IS MUCH POWERFUL THAN AI; 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 1521.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 372,726 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The hedge fund held 397,226 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.18 million, up from 24,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.51. About 680,733 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $4.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.89M shares to 115,300 shares, valued at $3.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 105,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 521,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Raymond James & owns 0.07% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 241,210 shares. Sun Life has invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Blackhill Capital Incorporated holds 200 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.72% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Monarch Cap holds 0.28% or 3,872 shares in its portfolio. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsr, California-based fund reported 38,107 shares. Chicago Equity Llc holds 22,015 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 42,380 shares. Girard Prns Ltd holds 2,910 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ajo Lp holds 0.04% or 37,967 shares. Moreover, Peoples Svcs has 0.78% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 7,705 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd accumulated 2,782 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 50,135 were accumulated by Daiwa Secs Group. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

