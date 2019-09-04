As Norfolk Southern Grp (NSC) Shares Declined, Holder Stewart & Patten Co Has Trimmed Its Holding by $502,200; Inogen (INGN) Shareholder Brown Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Brown Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Inogen Inc (INGN) by 26.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Capital Management Llc bought 574,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.36% . The institutional investor held 2.71 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.55M, up from 2.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Inogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 495,491 shares traded. Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) has declined 68.45% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.45% the S&P500. Some Historical INGN News: 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – CO INDICATED MESSAGES WITHIN AN EMPLOYEE EMAIL ACCOUNT WERE ACCESSED BY UNKNOWN PERSONS OUTSIDE COMPANY WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Inogen Needs to Take a Breath; 22/04/2018 – DJ Inogen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INGN); 30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q EPS 48c; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC -CO IMMEDIATELY TOOK STEPS TO SECURE CUSTOMER INFORMATION & HIRED LEADING FORENSICS FIRM TO INVESTIGATE INCIDENT; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – DETERMINED THAT UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO NON-PUBLIC FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF COMPANY; 24/05/2018 – Inogen (INGN): Needs to Take a Breath

Stewart & Patten Co Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Grp (NSC) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc sold 2,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 4,150 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $776,000, down from 6,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $170.86. About 1.46M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $720.32 million for 15.48 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

