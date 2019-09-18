As Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) Share Price Declined, Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Position by $697,097; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) Boosted by $559,076 as Market Value Declined

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 3,409 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 17,965 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.95 million, up from 14,556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $181.07. About 4.90 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia sees fewer crypto miners, more gamers in future; 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – CNBC’s Jim Cramer praises Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang ahead of the computer chipmaker’s quarterly earnings scheduled for after Thursday’s closing bell; 26/03/2018 – H2O.ai Unleashes H2O4GPU and Driverless Al for the Latest NVIDIA CUDA 9 and Tesla V100 Platforms; 04/04/2018 – NeuLion’s MainConcept Business Enables HEVC/H.265 Encoding with NVIDIA Technology; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.66; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Expands Its Deep Learning Inference Capabilities for Hyperscale Datacenters

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Crp (NSC) by 5937.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 3,562 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $710,000, up from 59 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Crp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $180.73. About 1.18M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern response to TRC Capital’s ‘mini-tender’ offer; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold NSC shares while 383 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 243 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 2.00% less from 187.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Nbt Savings Bank N A has 0.42% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 11,723 shares. Alpha Windward holds 0.21% or 1,742 shares. 9,406 are owned by West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Prudential invested in 0.17% or 538,462 shares. 35,810 are held by Invest House Limited Co. Investec Asset Mgmt North America holds 19,682 shares. L And S Advsrs has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Paradigm Asset Lc reported 6,000 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 45,923 shares. Freestone Capital Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Old Point Tru And Fincl N A reported 21,002 shares. 10,837 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Boys Arnold & Communication Inc has 5,963 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Inc (Ca) reported 0.11% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Reit Etf (FTY) by 4,758 shares to 14,287 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 87,458 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,294 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Com.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81 million and $767.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 16,860 shares to 131,668 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 6,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,194 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).