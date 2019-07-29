As Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Valuation Rose, Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cut Its Stake; Celanese (CE) Shareholder C M Bidwell & Associates LTD Has Trimmed Holding as Valuation Rose

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.96M shares traded or 20.31% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 99.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd sold 2,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 16 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 2,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $111.16. About 683,427 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 6.47% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 26/04/2018 – Celanese Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl lntermediates Price Increases in Asia; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Extends Exclusive Acetyls R&D Technology Agreement with SWRDICI; 23/04/2018 – Celanese to Demonstrate the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 01/05/2018 – CELANESE SEES ADJ. EARNINGS UP TO ABOUT $11/SHR BY 2020; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 08/05/2018 – Celanese at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE STATEMENT ON WITHDRAWAL OF EC NOTIFICATION; 20/04/2018 – Celanese Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advisors holds 48,518 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsrs holds 1,936 shares. Washington Capital reported 1.91% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Pettee Inc reported 0.38% stake. Cls Invests Limited reported 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). The New York-based Soroban Partners Lp has invested 6.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Klingenstein Fields reported 0.38% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 1,087 shares. Wade G W Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,380 shares. Moore Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.14% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). D E Shaw holds 0.05% or 210,617 shares. Redmond Asset Limited Com reported 1,386 shares stake. Hightower Advisors Lc reported 95,115 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) stated it has 1,132 shares. Bokf Na stated it has 0.12% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01M for 17.21 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew sold $94,117 worth of stock or 519 shares.

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.78M for 10.86 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd, which manages about $447.15M and $100.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 5,690 shares to 7,085 shares, valued at $737,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 7,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

