As Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stock Price Declined, Saybrook Capital Has Lowered Its Holding by $356,210; As Werner Enterprises (WERN) Stock Value Rose, Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Raised Holding

Retirement Systems Of Alabama increased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama bought 13,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 174,106 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.41M, up from 160,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.35. About 403,659 shares traded. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 20/04/2018 – IMF WESTERN HEMISPHERE DIRECTOR WERNER SPEAKS IN WASHINGTON; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q EPS 38c; 30/03/2018 – Werner is celebrating its Tenth Year as the Official Ladder of the NCAA® Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships; 16/05/2018 – KOMET RESOURCES INC – APPOINTMENT OF WERNER CLAESSENS AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 18/03/2018 – WERNER: HEAVY 2018 ELECTORAL CALENDAR IN LATAM A BIG RISK; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CEO TOM WERNER COMMENTS ON SOLAR AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: PROTECTIONISM SO FAR NOT POINTING TO TRADE WAR; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q OPER REV. $562.7M, EST. $554.3M; 18/03/2018 – NOT ENOUGH RISK-SHARING IN GLOBAL SAFETY NETWORK: WERNER

Saybrook Capital decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital sold 1,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 43,650 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.70M, down from 45,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.00B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $182.22. About 1.42 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 23/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN OFFERS TO EXCHANGE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern recognizes 52 chemical customers for safe rail-shipping practices; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 16.51 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.