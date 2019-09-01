As Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Trimmed by $327,732 Its Holding; First American Bank Has Trimmed Its Holding in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $708,212 as Stock Rose

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 1,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 23,495 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.39 million, down from 25,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.11M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Norfolk Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSC); 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15

First American Bank decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank sold 7,012 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 143,844 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56 million, down from 150,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 11/04/2018 – LVMH LVMH.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 280 FROM EUR 275; 21/05/2018 – Bond Market Finally Breaking Down, Says JPM’s Michele (Video); 04/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 08/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway’s Todd Combs is leading the CEO search for the company’s health joint venture with Amazon and JPMorgan; 11/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – JP Morgan says second-quarter trading revenue about flat from year ago; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 24/05/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 570P FROM 540P; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: $4.7B 1Q Net Share Repurchases

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.60 billion for 11.30 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $718.66M for 15.77 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.