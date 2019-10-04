As Norfolk Southern Com (NSC) Stock Value Declined, Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Decreased Its Position; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Increased Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Holding by $687,512; Market Value Rose

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 12,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 225,560 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.80M, up from 213,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $53.78. About 3.41M shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Total Rev Per Available Seat Mile 16.77 Cents; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Load Factor 82.9%; 27/04/2018 – The Dalí and the Cooper, Sky Arts – `bonkers and brilliant’; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Data Exposed for `Several Hundred Thousand’ Customers; 12/04/2018 – Delta Faces New International Challenge–Update; 15/05/2018 – France has no plans to reduce stake in Air France-KLM: Elysee adviser; 12/04/2018 – Delta Keeps Sales Momentum; 13/03/2018 – DELTA CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NSC) by 11.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 8,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 70,986 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.15 million, down from 79,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $171.66. About 523,185 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 35,391 shares to 293,473 shares, valued at $29.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,572 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $733.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Large Cap Etf (SCHX) by 15,125 shares to 67,215 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 3,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,636 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Us Mid Cap Etf (SCHM).

