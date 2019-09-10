As Norfolk Southern Com (NSC) Stock Value Declined, Holder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Decreased by $485,832 Its Holding; Washington Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Citigroup (C) as Market Valuation Rose

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NSC) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 2,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 32,082 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, down from 34,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $178.66. About 788,611 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Tops Views, Increases Buyback Program — Earnings Review; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 10/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern is a company moving forward, CEO tells shareholders; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO

Washington Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 25.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Capital Management Inc sold 8,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 25,055 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56 million, down from 33,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 12.43 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY GCB REVENUES OF $8.4 BLN INCREASED 7%; 14/03/2018 – IPT: CITIGROUP EUR BENCHMARK 5Y FRN 3ME +60 AREA; 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 29/03/2018 – bernadette baum: AMC is working with Citi on potential $2 billion float of Odeon cinemas; 20/03/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN JUNE: CITI SURVEY; 18/04/2018 – DECKERS OUTDOOR CORP DECK.N : CITIGROUP TRANSFERS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING TO KATE MCSHANE; 24/04/2018 – CITI CONCLUDES ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING IN CHICAGO; 05/04/2018 – MXN SEEN AT 18.63 VS USD AT END OF 2018: CITI SURVEY; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S CATHERINE MANN COMMENT ON BLOOMBERG TV

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust S&P Biotech (XBI) by 7,261 shares to 38,970 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 17,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Sherwin Williams Co Com (NYSE:SHW).

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $722.81M for 16.18 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.36B for 8.70 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings.