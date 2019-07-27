As Norfolk Southern Com (NSC) Share Price Rose, Boston Advisors Has Boosted Stake; Nuance Communications (NUAN) Holder 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Cut Its Position

Boston Advisors Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NSC) by 3.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc bought 2,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 65,775 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.29 million, up from 63,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.05B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $189.99. About 1.95M shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Increases Expected Annual Shr Repurchases to $1.5 Billion; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) by 6.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc sold 86,354 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.81 million, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 1.07 million shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 36.76% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 28C; 27/03/2018 – NEUBERGER BERMAN SENDS OPEN LETTER TO NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY REVISED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 GROWTH ESTIMATES TO 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH FROM 3% TO 5% ORGANIC GROWTH; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nuance Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUAN); 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE 2Q ADJ REV $518.3M, EST. $515.5M; 05/03/2018 – NUANCE IN AI PACT W/ PARTNERS HEALTHCARE; 06/03/2018 – Nuance Dragon Medical One Achieves HITRUST CSF Certification for Third-Party Privacy, Security and Compliance

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.05% or 15,957 shares. Cibc owns 38,128 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Lp invested 1.64% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 0.03% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 38,395 shares. Pointstate Cap LP invested in 1.26% or 342,800 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Calamos Ltd Liability Co accumulated 28,002 shares. Saybrook Nc stated it has 45,440 shares. Stewart And Patten Ltd invested in 4,150 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 0.31% or 142,600 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Company Ltd has invested 0.13% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Meridian Investment Counsel Inc holds 22,565 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wesbanco Savings Bank has 0.13% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 13,789 shares. Blue Financial Capital Inc holds 1,075 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 0.03% or 96,247 shares in its portfolio.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upland Software Inc Com by 19,839 shares to 55,689 shares, valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc Com (NYSE:DGX) by 15,716 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,645 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co Com (NYSE:ADM).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. Wheeler Michael Joseph sold $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold NUAN shares while 98 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 261.61 million shares or 9.69% more from 238.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcrae Capital Mngmt has invested 2.41% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0% or 13,700 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). California Public Employees Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0% invested in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 17,475 shares. The New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Co has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Goldman Sachs holds 0.01% or 1.14 million shares in its portfolio. Perkins Coie Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) for 300 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Blackrock Incorporated reported 13.54 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canal Ins has invested 1.26% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN). Cibc Asset Mgmt owns 11,046 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fund Mgmt has 83,156 shares. Bbt Capital Management Ltd Company invested in 35,041 shares or 0.74% of the stock.

Analysts await Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NUAN’s profit will be $55.13M for 22.16 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Nuance Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $715,634 activity. $29,014 worth of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was sold by Ortmanns Stefan on Friday, February 1. BEAUDOIN THOMAS L sold 8,301 shares worth $130,824. 1,500 shares were sold by Tempesta Daniel David, worth $23,640 on Friday, February 1.

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc, which manages about $377.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerstate Bks Fla Inc (NASDAQ:CSFL) by 87,852 shares to 352,963 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 37,856 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP).