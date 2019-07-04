As Norfolk Southern (Call) (NSC) Market Value Rose, Barclays Plc Decreased Its Stake by $15.64 Million; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Value Declined, Alpine Associates Management Has Lowered Holding

Barclays Plc decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (Call) (NSC) by 72.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barclays Plc sold 84,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,300 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, down from 116,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barclays Plc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.51. About 826,178 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – INCREASING EXPECTED ANNUAL SHARE REPURCHASES TO $1.5 BLN FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 07/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern submits comments responding to FRA request for information on automation; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO

Alpine Associates Management Inc decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 35.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc sold 132,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 242,800 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 375,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.14. About 13.00 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has declined 26.85% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 14/05/2018 – Caesars Hails Sports Betting Decision; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Announces New $500M Shr Repurchase Authorization; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS REPRICING OF CEOC $1.50B SR SECUR; 16/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – INTEREST RATE UNDER TERM FACILITY IS LONDON INTERBANK OFFERED RATE PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of lmmersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for Kind Heaven; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s AI Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 09/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment To Sell Real Estate Assets To Vici Properties — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 15/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.86 EPS, up 14.40% or $0.36 from last year’s $2.5 per share. NSC’s profit will be $760.67M for 17.70 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.94% EPS growth.

Barclays Plc, which manages about $145.02 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 272,419 shares to 319,519 shares, valued at $14.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 172,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,607 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $952,214 activity. 519 shares were sold by Zampi Jason Andrew, worth $94,117.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91 billion and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 194,100 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $76.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 101,628 shares in the quarter, for a total of 740,336 shares, and has risen its stake in Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT).