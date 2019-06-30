As Nordstrom (JWN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Cut Position; New Amsterdam Partners Upped Its Position in Encore Wire (WIRE) by $501,144

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 17,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 120,290 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.34M, down from 137,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.45M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom terminates talks with Nordstrom family to take the company private; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Family’s “Inadequate” Buyout Proposal; 05/03/2018 – JWN: FAMILY GROUP WILLING TO CONTRIBUTE $2B IN PERSONAL SHRS; 05/03/2018 – The special committee advising Nordstrom’s board rejected an initial proposal from the Nordstrom family to take the retailer private for $50 a share; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom rejects initial takeover offer from Nordstrom family for $50 per share; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM FAMILY:LEONARD GREEN WILLING TO COMMIT DEAL FINANCING; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N – WEATHER IMPACTED SOME SEASONALITY RELATED ITEMS AND CLASSIFICATIONS PREDOMINANTLY WOMEN’S APPAREL- PRESIDENT IN CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – NORDSTROM- GRANT MIX CHANGE DUE, IN PART, TO COMMITTEE’S DECISION TO MAKE AWARDS RELEVANT & HAVING RETENTION EFFECT IF GOING PRIVATE DEAL OCCURS; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Partners With Stadium Goods To Bring Rare Sneakers To New Men’s Store — MarketWatch

New Amsterdam Partners Llc increased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Amsterdam Partners Llc bought 8,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,947 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 22,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Amsterdam Partners Llc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 137,722 shares traded or 69.94% up from the average. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Sidoti & Company’s Spring 2018 Conference; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL – NAMED PRIME CONTRACTOR UNDER DEFENSE INFORMATION SYSTEMS AGENCY ENCORE lll IDIQ AWARDS PROGRAM; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 19/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Participate in J.P. Morgan Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant and Leisure Management Access Forum at Encore at Wynn Las Vegas This Week; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 13/03/2018 – FTC: Encore Plus Solutions, Inc. and Nordic Clinical, Inc. – March 12, 2018

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS) by 6,560 shares to 23,960 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gulf Interest Bancshares (Uk) has 0.02% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 61,195 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,965 shares. Bancshares Of America Corporation De owns 2.19M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Co has 37,426 shares. Cognios Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.79% or 50,215 shares. Broadview Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 145,650 shares. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.03% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Westpac Corp holds 0% or 18,851 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Company The reported 107,774 shares. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel accumulated 10,900 shares. 1.06 million were reported by D E Shaw And. Mackay Shields Llc owns 15,789 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Riverhead Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 5,551 shares. Utah Retirement reported 22,203 shares.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Nordstrom Cure What Ails It? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stock Goes On Sale: Is Nordstrom Worth Buying? – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Why leave home? More services will come to you – Bizwomen – The Business Journals” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nordstrom retreats after Goldman Sachs downgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nordstrom: Shopping For High-Quality Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 30, 2018.

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.72M for 9.96 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc, which manages about $272.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Worthington Inds Inc Com (NYSE:WOR) by 37,448 shares to 114,896 shares, valued at $4.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 47,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,268 shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics Inc (NYSE:ARW).