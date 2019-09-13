As Nordstrom (JWN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Has Cut by $562,743 Its Position; Wetherby Asset Management Trimmed Its Intel (INTC) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 51.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,153 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 17,363 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $553,000, down from 35,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 1.26M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – SPECIAL COMMITTEE BELIEVES CO WELL POSITIONED TO “CAPITALIZE ON FUTURE OPPORTUNITIES TO GAIN MARKET SHARE” THROUGH CUSTOMER STRATEGY; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Four Classes of Houston Galleria Mall Trust 2015-HGLR; 21/03/2018 – Watch Erik Nordstrom and Don Kingsborough onstage at Code Commerce: Not everyone has to become Amazon A Nordstrom store is still a “place of discovery.”; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom Racked by Macy’s Good Numbers — Heard on the Street; 21/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack To Open Stores In Porter Ranch And El Segundo In Los Angeles, CA; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM SEES FULL-PRICE BUSINESS STABILIZING; 05/03/2018 – NORDSTROM – UNLESS GROUP CAN PROMPTLY, SUBSTANTIALLY IMPROVE PRICE IT IS PROPOSING TO PAY FOR CO, SPECIAL COMMITTEE INTENDS TO TERMINATE DISCUSSIONS; 05/03/2018 – BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Buys Two Tech Companies to Bolster Digital Shopping

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 8.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 7,731 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,837 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, down from 95,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 5.04M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 20/03/2018 – O’Reilly and Intel Announce Lineup for Artificial Intelligence Conference, New York 2018; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE HAS BECOME A PREMIUM PARTNER OF ESL, WORLD’S LARGEST ESPORTS COMPANY, AND WILL SPONSOR ESL’S FLAGSHIP EVENT SERIES: INTEL® EXTREME MASTERS, ESL ONE AND ESL PRO…; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 26/04/2018 – Intel’s move beyond PC chips boosts revenues; 09/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Intel graphics cards could see a CES 2019 unveiling; 17/05/2018 – MOBILEYE SAYS TO START SUPPLYING AUTOMAKER WITH SELF-DRIVING SYSTEMS STARTING IN 2021; 26/04/2018 – INTEL SAYS HIGHER SELLING PRICES HELPED PC UNIT TO GROW; 12/03/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “MAINTAINING A SOURCE ENB CONNECTION DURING HANDOVER” (CHINESE, AMERICAN; 26/04/2018 – Growth in Data Center Business Powers Intel’s Strong Results (Video)

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.67 per share. JWN’s profit will be $103.78M for 12.94 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 424,747 shares. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 22,921 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hartford Invest Management invested in 11,442 shares. Moreover, Aqr Mgmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 183,167 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. 134,822 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Franklin Inc holds 92,858 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 7,549 shares. Cognios Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.85% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). 2,866 are held by Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Com. Grandfield Dodd Limited Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 39,905 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers Inc has 0.34% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 2,126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bank stated it has 200 shares.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 5,496 shares to 7,968 shares, valued at $811,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND).

Analysts await Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 11.43% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.4 per share. INTC’s profit will be $5.52B for 10.59 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Intel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.98% EPS growth.