As Nordstrom (JWN) Valuation Declined, Euclidean Technologies Management Upped Its Stake; Menlo Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Howard Hughes (HHC)

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80 million, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $132.68. About 72,008 shares traded. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has risen 2.43% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.43% the S&P500.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 148.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc bought 12,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The hedge fund held 21,620 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $959,000, up from 8,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $29.42. About 2.91M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Buys Two Tech Companies to Bolster Digital Shopping; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Buyout Talks with Founding Family; 07/03/2018 – Next Steps for Nordstrom? 3 Possible Outcomes; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM 1Q EPS 51C INCL. 6C DEBT REFINANCING CHARGE; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Talks With Family After Failing to Agree on Price; 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM REPORTS INVESTMENTS IN DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY; 21/03/2018 – Nordstrom Partners With Stadium Goods To Bring Rare Sneakers To New Men’s Store — MarketWatch; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: China denies it offered a package to slash U.S. deficit by $200 billion; 17/05/2018 – Nordstrom 1Q EPS 51c

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63M and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “The Howard Hughes Corporation® Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Howard Hughes Hit a Home Run in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$124, Is It Time To Put The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About The Howard Hughes Corporation’s (NYSE:HHC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nordstrom retreats after Goldman Sachs downgrade – Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Nordstrom’s Outlook Is ‘Deteriorating,’ UBS Says In Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Nordstroms Want to Take Control of Nordstrom (Again) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc, which manages about $111.78 million and $107.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 73,867 shares to 66,896 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,476 shares, and cut its stake in Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ).