As Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Cambridge Financial Group Increased Its Holding; As Expedia Group (EXPE) Stock Rose, American International Group Upped Holding by $757,568

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Nordstrom (JWN) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 4,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 124,255 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96 billion, up from 119,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Nordstrom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.57. About 4.18 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 12/04/2018 – Nordstrom Men’s Store NYC Opens; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Of Nordstrom Board Announces The Receipt And Rejection Of An Indicative Proposal To Acquire The Company; 12/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $54 TARGET PRICE; 13/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $54 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Men in St. Louis Falsely Accused of Stealing; 21/03/2018 – Stadium Goods to Open Store Inside Nordstrom; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Group Also Includes Co-President Erik B. Nordstrom, President of Stores James F. Nordstrom, Chmn Emeritus Bruce a. Nordstrom, Anne E. Gittinge; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee Rejects Nordstrom Family Buyout at $50 a Share; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 5,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% . The institutional investor held 73,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.82M, up from 68,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Expedia Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $131.28. About 1.24 million shares traded. Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has declined 1.54% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXPE News: 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $124B, EST. $116.4M; 20/03/2018 – AXP: EXPEDIA SAYS SOME CUSTOMERS MAY BE EXPOSED TO CYBER ATTACK; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aaa underlying; Aa1 enhanced to Bellevue S.D. 405 (King County), WA’s GO bonds; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 26/03/2018 – Rubicon Certified as a Great Place to Work®; 23/05/2018 – Expedia Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 26/04/2018 – Expedia 1Q Loss $149M; 26/04/2018 – EXPEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS, EXCLUDING TRIVAGO, $0.36; 29/03/2018 – AllianzGI Focused Growth Adds PayPal, Exits Expedia; 11/04/2018 – VANCOUVER ALSO TALKING TO EXPEDIA, TRIPADVISOR ON HOME SHARING

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 114,646 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $85.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 42,533 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,259 shares, and cut its stake in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold EXPE shares while 159 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 16.19% less from 134.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Natl Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Oppenheimer And Inc reported 9,564 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 99 shares or 0% of the stock. Synovus holds 0% or 2,397 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Hawaii reported 11,351 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,356 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Alta Management Ltd Co accumulated 275,384 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd holds 0% or 1,023 shares. 171,115 are held by National Pension Service. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). Victory Inc invested in 0.03% or 129,922 shares. Brinker Capital has 0.25% invested in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) for 51,791 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% or 337 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.5% in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE). James Rech holds 0.02% or 1,760 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Lifeplan Fincl Grp invested in 9 shares or 0% of the stock. 53,090 were accumulated by Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Co. Confluence Investment Mngmt Llc stated it has 416,213 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Srb holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 14,467 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 183,167 shares. Headinvest holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 6,320 shares. One Trading Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Washington Mgmt accumulated 12,000 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 212,930 shares. Kbc Nv owns 171,634 shares. Cqs Cayman LP holds 0.08% or 62,000 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 221,788 shares. Jefferies Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,503 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The owns 14,825 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 2,767 shares to 78,449 shares, valued at $6.79B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryder System (NYSE:R) by 250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,332 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).