As Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Value Declined, Confluence Investment Management Upped Position; As The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Share Value Declined, Hs Management Partners Lifted Holding by $2.19 Million

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 29,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 416,213 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.26 million, up from 386,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $31.77. About 1.56M shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 09/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s Bold Men’s Wear Move; 19/04/2018 – Pay for Piloting Nordstrom; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of Indicative Proposal to Acquire Company; 18/05/2018 – Nordstrom beat estimates by 8 cents with quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Nordstrom says it has received and rejected an “indicative proposal” to acquire the company; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom says takeover talks with founding family are over; 13/03/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $54 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Teenagers Falsely Accused of Stealing in St. Louis

Hs Management Partners Llc increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc bought 54,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 3.75M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $150.85M, up from 3.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $41.75. About 3.36 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net $783M; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 22/03/2018 – Schwab Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB – ENDED THE QUARTER SERVING $3.31 TRILLION IN CLIENT ASSETS, UP 13% FROM LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 14/05/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – CORE NET NEW ASSETS BROUGHT TO COMPANY BY NEW AND EXISTING CLIENTS IN APRIL 2018 TOTALED $9.9 BLN

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $6.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Ibonds Sep 2020 Amt Fr (IBMI) by 21,451 shares to 179,667 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golub Capital Bdc Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 37,414 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 647,291 shares, and cut its stake in Fr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 56 investors sold JWN shares while 113 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 92.35 million shares or 0.94% more from 91.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 24,643 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 7,345 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Comm owns 3,822 shares. 99,419 are held by Prudential. Petrus Lta holds 0.04% or 6,563 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) stated it has 65,918 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 2,126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ent reported 343 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 39,905 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 7,105 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 6,831 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% or 14,439 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank reported 25,397 shares stake. Keybank Association Oh reported 13,148 shares stake. Broadview Advsr Lc stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 75,578 shares to 373,849 shares, valued at $64.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 64,240 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 237,130 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $215,617 activity. Shares for $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A..