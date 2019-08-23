As Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Price Declined, West Coast Financial Increased by $361,988 Its Position; Ota Financial Group LP Upped Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) Stake by $735,392

West Coast Financial Llc increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 6.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Coast Financial Llc bought 8,227 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 132,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, up from 123,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Coast Financial Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $29.3. About 5.85M shares traded or 21.20% up from the average. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 10/04/2018 – Nordstrom’s first NYC store will offer cocktails, anytime pick up – even a shave; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Deepens Canada Stake With Rack Rollout; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Buys Two Tech Companies to Bolster Digital Shopping; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordstrom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JWN); 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Rejects Takeover Proposal From Chain’s Founding Family; 15/05/2018 – GREENLIGHT CAPITAL INC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN NORDSTROM INC; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom: Co-Presidents Blake W. Nordstrom, Peter E. Nordstrom, Erik B. Nordstrom Each Get 2017 Cash Bonus of $1.43M; 11/04/2018 – A New York Welcome for the Nordstrom Men’s Store; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom family fails again in bid to take company private; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE (EXCLUDING IMPACT OF ANY FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES) $3.35 TO $3.55

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg (LTRPA) by 218.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 52,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The institutional investor held 76,556 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 24,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hdg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $629.81M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.12% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 257,392 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold JWN shares while 150 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 91.49 million shares or 7.62% less from 99.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assocs holds 0% or 73,550 shares. 20,000 were reported by Shanda Asset. Moreover, Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Aus has 0.03% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) for 65,834 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Llc holds 29,212 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 21,806 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0.03% or 1.30M shares. Moreover, Johnson Fincl Grp Inc has 0% invested in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 37,001 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 171,007 shares. Sun Life Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 165,798 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Garde Cap Incorporated owns 5,790 shares. Welch & Forbes Lc stated it has 10,500 shares. Tradewinds Mngmt stated it has 9,462 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

