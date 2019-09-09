As Nordstrom (JWN) Stock Price Declined, Tobam Has Raised Stake by $12.23 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Alpinvest Partners Bv Cut Stake by $3.42 Million

Tobam increased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (JWN) by 246.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 278,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.94% . The institutional investor held 390,793 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.34M, up from 112,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.15% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 4.15 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 36.92% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.92% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Men in St. Louis Falsely Accused of Stealing; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC QTRLY NET SALES $3,469 MLN VS $3,279 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Ends Buyout Talks with Founding Family; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC – 2018 NET SALES OUTLOOK UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR OUTLOOK; 05/03/2018 – Nordstrom Board Rejects Family’s Buyout Offer; 20/03/2018 – SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF NORDSTROM BOARD TERMINATES TALKS WITH NORD; 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Crocodile attack bride speaks of her ordeal; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N FY SHR VIEW $3.43, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Nordstrom Compensation Committee Approves Salary and Bonus for Three Co-Presidents and Others

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $136.69. About 17.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft To Release Lower-cost Tablet That Competes With Apple’s Ipad, Says Bloomberg — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Tosses Out Microsoft Case on Digital Data Abroad; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 24/04/2018 – DEWALT® Expands Battery and Charger Offerings; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud

Alpinvest Partners Bv, which manages about $47.76B and $73.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Square Inc by 25,039 shares to 75,117 shares, valued at $5.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tpi Composites Inc by 152,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 289,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Zuora Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,506 are owned by Chase Investment Counsel. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Llc holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,700 shares. California-based Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 5.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 511,347 are owned by Nippon Life Glob Americas Incorporated. Monetary Mngmt Group Incorporated holds 5.54% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 118,563 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Com stated it has 1.18% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sfmg Ltd owns 51,119 shares. Fil Limited owns 9.09M shares. Kansas-based Cognios Lc has invested 1.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gabalex Ltd Liability Corporation holds 150,000 shares or 5.11% of its portfolio. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id holds 10,795 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Friess Associates Ltd Llc owns 413,807 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank owns 327,776 shares. Coatue Limited Liability holds 5.32% or 4.08M shares. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.9% or 188,676 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

